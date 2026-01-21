Reviving the UK-China 'Golden Era': Starmer's Business Mission to Beijing

In a bid to rejuvenate a 'golden era' of UK-China business relations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Beijing next week. According to sources, top executives from major companies like AstraZeneca, BP, HSBC, and Jaguar Land Rover will attend the revived 'UK-China CEO Council'.

The council, initially established under Theresa May and China's then-Premier Li Keqiang in 2018, aims to foster deeper bilateral investment and trade. The recent approval for China to establish its biggest European embassy in London has accelerated preparations for Starmer's visit.

Despite potential political hurdles and uncertainties regarding the participation of specific CEOs, the British government is keen to reset its economic ties with China. As official announcements are awaited, both nations exhibit cautious optimism for the forthcoming diplomatic engagement.

