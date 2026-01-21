Left Menu

Reviving the UK-China 'Golden Era': Starmer's Business Mission to Beijing

Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to revive the 'golden era' of business relations between the UK and China during his upcoming visit to Beijing. The initiative seeks to rejuvenate a business dialogue and involves top executives from both sides participating in a renewed 'UK-China CEO Council'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:31 IST
Reviving the UK-China 'Golden Era': Starmer's Business Mission to Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to rejuvenate a 'golden era' of UK-China business relations, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Beijing next week. According to sources, top executives from major companies like AstraZeneca, BP, HSBC, and Jaguar Land Rover will attend the revived 'UK-China CEO Council'.

The council, initially established under Theresa May and China's then-Premier Li Keqiang in 2018, aims to foster deeper bilateral investment and trade. The recent approval for China to establish its biggest European embassy in London has accelerated preparations for Starmer's visit.

Despite potential political hurdles and uncertainties regarding the participation of specific CEOs, the British government is keen to reset its economic ties with China. As official announcements are awaited, both nations exhibit cautious optimism for the forthcoming diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canara HSBC Life's Q3 Earnings: A Profit Decline Amid Revenue Surge

Canara HSBC Life's Q3 Earnings: A Profit Decline Amid Revenue Surge

 India
2
Mumbai Set to Host Global Business Collaboration Hub with LIBF Expo 2026

Mumbai Set to Host Global Business Collaboration Hub with LIBF Expo 2026

 India
3
Transforming Cancer Care: Dr. Syed's Impact in Eastern India

Transforming Cancer Care: Dr. Syed's Impact in Eastern India

 United States
4
UK Confident in US Trade Deal Amid Tensions Over Greenland

UK Confident in US Trade Deal Amid Tensions Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026