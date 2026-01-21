Turkish Foreign Minister to Join Trump's Board of Peace
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Erdogan on U.S. President Trump’s 'Board of Peace'. The invitation was extended to Erdogan by Trump in a letter, according to a Turkish source and official statement from the Turkish presidency.
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to represent President Tayyip Erdogan on U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace', as confirmed by a Turkish source to Reuters.
The participation of Fidan marks a step towards enhancing bilateral relationships between the two nations, following a formal invitation from Trump conveyed through a letter.
This development highlights Trump's intent to involve an international consortium in the Board's peace-promoting efforts, reflecting broader geopolitical dynamics.
