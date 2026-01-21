Turkish Foreign Minister to Join Trump's Board of Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to represent President Tayyip Erdogan on U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace', as confirmed by a Turkish source to Reuters.

The participation of Fidan marks a step towards enhancing bilateral relationships between the two nations, following a formal invitation from Trump conveyed through a letter.

This development highlights Trump's intent to involve an international consortium in the Board's peace-promoting efforts, reflecting broader geopolitical dynamics.

