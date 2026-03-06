Left Menu

Indonesia says will withdraw from Board of Peace if it does not benefit Palestinians

The participation of Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, ‌on the board, and its decision to contribute troops for a Gaza stabilisation force, has drawn criticism from experts and Muslim groups at home, who say it compromises its long-standing support ‌for the Palestinian cause. Prabowo gathered the groups' leaders for a meeting on Thursday evening ‌where he reiterated his reasoning behind joining the board, according to a statement put out by the government communication office.

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has reassured local ​Islamic groups that he will withdraw ​from U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board ‌of Peace' ​if the platform does not benefit Palestinians, a government statement said on Friday. The participation of Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, ‌on the board, and its decision to contribute troops for a Gaza stabilisation force, has drawn criticism from experts and Muslim groups at home, who say it compromises its long-standing support ‌for the Palestinian cause.

Prabowo gathered the groups' leaders for a meeting on Thursday evening ‌where he reiterated his reasoning behind joining the board, according to a statement put out by the government communication office. Prabowo will withdraw from the board if it does not benefit Palestinian and Indonesian interests, the ⁠statement ​quoted Hanif Alatas of the ⁠Islamic Brotherhood Front as saying.

"The president said that if he sees that there is no longer any ⁠benefit for Palestine...and that it is not in line with Indonesia's national interests, he will withdraw," ​Hanif said in the statement. The Indonesian Ulema Council, a leading clerical body, had previously ⁠called for Indonesia to exit the board due to the U.S. role in the ongoing Iran war.

Nahdlatul Ulama, ⁠the ​country's largest Muslim group, said Indonesia's government could use the board to encourage de-escalation in the Middle East. "Indonesia could declare that the (board's) agenda is on hold until there ⁠are talks on de-escalation and peace from the American-Israeli war against Iran," its chief Yahya ⁠Cholil Staquf said in ⁠a statement issued by Prabowo's office late on Thursday.

All Board of Peace discussions have been halted due to the war, Indonesia Foreign ‌Minister Sugiono ‌has previously said.

