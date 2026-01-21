A Call for Agri-Reforms: Boosting India's Green Economy

India's agriculture sector is lobbying for significant reforms ahead of the FY27 budget. Representatives are seeking tax cuts and increased funding for biofuels to bolster farmer support and address climate pressures.

The All India Sugar Trade Association has specifically asked for Rs 2,500 crore to support advanced biofuels and boost financially weak sugar mills. Meanwhile, the fertilizer industry calls for a '3D Reform' focusing on digitisation and deregulation.

As India aims to achieve its agriculture targets for 2030, stakeholders underscore the need for continued investment in innovation and market reforms. This includes calls for GST reductions on hybrid vehicles and policy support for drones to enhance agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)