Left Menu

A Call for Agri-Reforms: Boosting India's Green Economy

India's agriculture sector is pushing for tax cuts, increased biofuel funding, and farmer support in the upcoming FY27 budget. Key players like sugar and fertilizer industries advocate for reforms in biofuels, GST, and crop management to meet 2030 targets and drive the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:32 IST
A Call for Agri-Reforms: Boosting India's Green Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's agriculture sector is lobbying for significant reforms ahead of the FY27 budget. Representatives are seeking tax cuts and increased funding for biofuels to bolster farmer support and address climate pressures.

The All India Sugar Trade Association has specifically asked for Rs 2,500 crore to support advanced biofuels and boost financially weak sugar mills. Meanwhile, the fertilizer industry calls for a '3D Reform' focusing on digitisation and deregulation.

As India aims to achieve its agriculture targets for 2030, stakeholders underscore the need for continued investment in innovation and market reforms. This includes calls for GST reductions on hybrid vehicles and policy support for drones to enhance agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global
2
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
3
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global
4
Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026