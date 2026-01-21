Gujarat's Bold Move: Financial Aid and Kharif Crop Success in 2025

The Gujarat government has stepped up to support its farmers amid challenging weather conditions, disbursing Rs 9,466 crore to more than 32 lakh farmers impacted by unseasonal rains in 2025. This financial relief, directly deposited into farmers' bank accounts, is part of a concerted effort by the state to mitigate crop damage and ensure agricultural sustainability.

During a recent cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel assessed the ongoing distribution of the relief package. Announced months earlier, it aims to assist farmers who suffered from the rains in September and October. State spokesperson minister Jitu Vaghani reported that as of now, substantial funds have been allocated to support affected farmers, reinforcing the state's commitment to its agricultural community.

Moreover, the government has actively facilitated the procurement of kharif crops. Over Rs 12,900 crore worth of crops, including groundnut, moong, urad, and soybean, were acquired at the Minimum Support Price, benefiting more than 10.11 lakh registered farmers. The central government's approval to purchase groundnut significantly aids the state's farmers, with ongoing procurement operations continuing into February 2026.

