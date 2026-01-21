Global Financial Moves: Major Stake Shifts in RBL Bank and More

BofA Securities, a US-based financial giant, acquired nearly a 1% stake in RBL Bank from BNP Paribas, totaling approximately Rs 178 crore, according to BSE data. This adds 60 lakh shares to BofA's portfolio, each purchased at an average price of Rs 296. The move has bolstered RBL Bank's market confidence, as reflected in a 1.31% uptick in share price.

Simultaneously, block deal data reveals significant trades involving Adani Green. Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale collectively bought 15.49 lakh shares from BNP Paribas for Rs 136 crore. The transaction, executed at a price range of Rs 879.5-883.3 per share, has led to a slight dip of 0.42% in Adani Green's share value.

In another strategic move, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology divested a 2.6% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 96 crore. This transaction involved over 1.51 crore shares sold at Rs 63.31 each on the NSE, leading to a 1.46% rise in RBA's stock price, highlighting dynamic shifts in the global financial landscape.

