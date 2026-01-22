Venezuelan Oil Exports: A Struggle to Overcome U.S. Blockade and Production Cuts

Venezuelan oil exports have surged to 7.8 million barrels under a $2 billion supply agreement with the U.S., marking a significant step post-U.S. blockade. Nonetheless, PDVSA has yet to fully counteract production cuts and high inventory levels due to the prolonged export pause.

Key trading houses Vitol and Trafigura have been active in shipping Venezuelan crude, yet sales haven't eased PDVSA's stockpile plight, exacerbated by refiners' hesitance to meet trading firm price demands. Offers of Merey crude at a discount have spurred minimal interest, with oil prices remaining uncompetitive against Canadian crude.

The export momentum remains constrained as logistical and financial challenges continue. Despite lifting some restrictions, the U.S. government's control over sales proceeds and licenses will dictate future Venezuelan oil flows, posing hurdles for PDVSA's partners awaiting license renewals to resume exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)