Left Menu

Indian Refiners Gain Access to Russian Oil with US Waiver

Indian refiners are intensifying their purchase of Russian oil floating in the Asian waters following a waiver from the US. This move, affected by disruptions in the Middle East, aims to ensure domestic fuel supply amidst escalating West Asia conflicts. Legal clarifications are being sought regarding sanctioned entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:20 IST
Indian Refiners Gain Access to Russian Oil with US Waiver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian refiners are increasingly acquiring Russian oil floating in Asian waters, following a US waiver that allows the purchase of stranded cargoes at sea. The decision comes amid a wider conflict in West Asia that has disrupted supplies from the Middle East, compelling Indian companies to source oil from Russia to maintain domestic fuel availability.

The US has provided a 30-day waiver aimed at stabilizing global supply flows and mitigating further price hikes. Although Indian companies have secured around 20 million barrels from non-sanctioned entities, they are currently considering legal advice to determine if the exemption extends to sanctioned entities.

The waiver has allowed refiners like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd to re-enter the Russian oil market, as they manage risks stemming from Middle Eastern supply disruptions. Despite potential competition from Chinese buyers, the waiver offers some relief by boosting access to Russian crude, essential for India's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parex Resources' $500 Million Bid Tops Geopark Offer for Frontera's Colombian Assets

Parex Resources' $500 Million Bid Tops Geopark Offer for Frontera's Colombia...

 Global
2
Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Omission Conspiracy in West Bengal

Banerjee Accuses BJP of Voter Omission Conspiracy in West Bengal

 India
3
Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare with Growth

Karnataka's Bold Budget: Balancing Welfare with Growth

 India
4
Couple's Clever Con: Knife-Point Heist on Delhi Bus

Couple's Clever Con: Knife-Point Heist on Delhi Bus

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026