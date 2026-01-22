Left Menu

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

In 2024, Chinese lending to Africa nearly halved to $2.1 billion, indicating a shift away from large-scale projects towards more strategic, small-scale initiatives. The decline marks a change in financial strategy post-COVID-19, with a focus on locally viable, yuan-denominated loans and foreign direct investments.

China's financial strategy in Africa is evolving, as evidenced by a sharp decline in lending to $2.1 billion in 2024—a record low since the peak pre-pandemic lending years. This marks a pivotal shift from the country's previously ambitious large-scale infrastructure projects across the continent.

According to data released by Boston University, Chinese loans have notably transitioned to smaller, commercially viable projects, reflecting a strategic, cautious approach. The Global Development Policy Center at the university points to a new era of engagement, prioritizing sustainable growth through yuan-denominated loans and foreign direct investments.

Angola emerged as the top recipient with $1.45 billion for infrastructure upgrades, underscoring China's focus on long-standing strategic partnerships. This shift also highlights Beijing's response to economic stresses and defaults experienced in Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia during the pandemic.

