Revival on Rails: Beijing-Pyongyang Train Tickets Sell Out

The Beijing-Pyongyang passenger train resumes after a six-year hiatus, marking a significant step in reviving China-North Korea travel and trade. Tickets for the inaugural journey sold out quickly, reflecting high demand among business travelers and government officials. The train service aims to bolster economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The first passenger train from Beijing to Pyongyang in six years saw its tickets sell out ahead of the March 12 departure. This marks the first rail service since the COVID-19 pandemic halted operations in 2020.

The train journey, crucial for linking North Korea with its principal economic ally, is open to business visa holders, including entrepreneurs and government officials. Tickets remain available for the subsequent service on March 18, according to Beijing ticketing sources.

While North Korea stays mostly closed to tourists, this train resumption is expected to promote bilateral travel, trade connections, and social exchanges, despite North Korea's cancellation of the upcoming Pyongyang Marathon for undisclosed reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

