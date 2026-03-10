Revival on Rails: Beijing-Pyongyang Train Tickets Sell Out

The first passenger train from Beijing to Pyongyang in six years saw its tickets sell out ahead of the March 12 departure. This marks the first rail service since the COVID-19 pandemic halted operations in 2020.

The train journey, crucial for linking North Korea with its principal economic ally, is open to business visa holders, including entrepreneurs and government officials. Tickets remain available for the subsequent service on March 18, according to Beijing ticketing sources.

While North Korea stays mostly closed to tourists, this train resumption is expected to promote bilateral travel, trade connections, and social exchanges, despite North Korea's cancellation of the upcoming Pyongyang Marathon for undisclosed reasons.

