Monetary Policy Anticipation: Singapore's Key Announcement Date Revealed

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced that its quarterly monetary policy statement will be released on January 29. This announcement was made on the MAS's advance releases calendar, providing insight into the country's economic strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's central bank has confirmed the release date for its upcoming quarterly monetary policy statement. Scheduled for January 29, the policy update will offer insights into the city's economic management.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) made this announcement via its advance releases calendar on Thursday. This scheduled communication is pivotal in providing guidance on monetary strategies.

The upcoming statement is highly anticipated by economists and investors, as it will outline Singapore's approach to navigating current economic conditions, providing valuable foresight for stakeholders.

