Karnataka's Governor Debate: Constitutional Clash Over Speech Protocol

Karnataka Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge launched a scathing criticism against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday, accusing him of partiality for his refusal to read the full government-prepared policy speech. Kharge labeled this decision as a 'partisan intervention' in a comprehensive post on social media platform X.

The Minister underscored that under Article 176 of the Constitution, the Governor is mandated to deliver the elected government's policy statement at the first Assembly session of the year, not inject personal views. This controversy unfolds against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, with the Governor objecting to 11 sections critical of Central policies.

Emphasizing constitutional propriety, Kharge highlighted the Governor's obligation under Articles 176 and 163 to act upon the advice of the Council of Ministers, stressing that refusal to recite the full speech is in violation. He pointed out that the speech addressed significant issues like the denial of funds and cooperative federalism, concerns also brought up by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Prime Minister Modi. While the Karnataka government showed openness to minor language adjustments, it stood firm against omitting key parts, reinforcing the broader clash over maintaining constitutional roles and public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)