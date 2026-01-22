NGT Launches Inquiry into Noida Techie's Trench Death, Questions Environmental Negligence
The National Green Tribunal has initiated proceedings following the drowning of a software engineer in a waterlogged trench in Noida, citing environmental compliance concerns. The case involves state and local authorities and highlights alleged violations under environmental laws, with responses demanded from agencies by a set deadline.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched suo motu proceedings to investigate the drowning death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in a waterlogged trench in Noida. The incident has raised significant questions about prolonged administrative inaction and environmental non-compliance.
The Tribunal was moved by a newspaper report revealing that the land, designated for a mall, had turned into a pond over a decade due to accumulated rainwater and wastewater. Despite a stormwater management plan from 2015, key infrastructure to divert excess water, funded in 2016, remains unbuilt, leading to severe waterlogging in the area.
Highlighting potential violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Tribunal has summoned responses from the Noida Authority, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and other local bodies. Authorities have been instructed to provide affidavits by the deadline, or officials must virtually appear if independent replies are filed.
