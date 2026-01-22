NGT Launches Inquiry into Noida Techie's Trench Death, Questions Environmental Negligence

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has launched suo motu proceedings to investigate the drowning death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in a waterlogged trench in Noida. The incident has raised significant questions about prolonged administrative inaction and environmental non-compliance.

The Tribunal was moved by a newspaper report revealing that the land, designated for a mall, had turned into a pond over a decade due to accumulated rainwater and wastewater. Despite a stormwater management plan from 2015, key infrastructure to divert excess water, funded in 2016, remains unbuilt, leading to severe waterlogging in the area.

Highlighting potential violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Tribunal has summoned responses from the Noida Authority, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and other local bodies. Authorities have been instructed to provide affidavits by the deadline, or officials must virtually appear if independent replies are filed.

