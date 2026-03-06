Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters in Canal

In a tragic incident, two young sisters from Itai Rampur village, aged seven and ten, drowned in a canal on Friday, as reported by authorities. The accident occurred under Gaidas Buzurg police jurisdiction.

Circle Officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh stated that Mahzabeen and Nasreen were bathing when they inadvertently slipped into the canal's deep waters. Despite cries for help, the locals could not reach them in time.

Upon receiving the alert, police and villagers recovered the bodies. After completing necessary legal procedures, the bodies were handed over to the grieving family.

