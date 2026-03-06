Tragic Drowning of Two Sisters in Canal
Two young sisters, aged seven and ten, tragically drowned in a canal in Itai Rampur village. They slipped into deep water while bathing, and despite locals' efforts, they could not be saved. Police retrieved the bodies and completed legal formalities before handing them over to their family.
In a tragic incident, two young sisters from Itai Rampur village, aged seven and ten, drowned in a canal on Friday, as reported by authorities. The accident occurred under Gaidas Buzurg police jurisdiction.
Circle Officer Raghvendra Pratap Singh stated that Mahzabeen and Nasreen were bathing when they inadvertently slipped into the canal's deep waters. Despite cries for help, the locals could not reach them in time.
Upon receiving the alert, police and villagers recovered the bodies. After completing necessary legal procedures, the bodies were handed over to the grieving family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
