Empowering Indian Women Entrepreneurs: Smriti Irani's Vision

Former union minister Smriti Irani is on a mission to transform the landscape for women entrepreneurs in India by setting up a USD 100 million fund. Within just two days, she has successfully raised USD 2 million, showcasing an impressive start to this ambitious endeavor.

During a conversation at the WeLead Lounge in Davos, Irani reflected on her journey, which began under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As she spearheads the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality, launched in collaboration with CII and the Gates Foundation, her focus is on aligning gender issues with economic priorities.

This year marks her second consecutive appearance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting as the alliance's founder and chairperson, where she continues to advocate for women's equality, economic impact, and wellness through initiatives like a USD 40 million investment in Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals.

