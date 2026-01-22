Pinnacle Diplomacy: U.S. and Ukraine Edge Closer to Peace Agreement

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff reported notable advancements in peace negotiations between Ukraine and the U.S. on Thursday, pointing out only one unresolved issue remains. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to Switzerland to engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy, who recently vowed to stay in Kyiv amid an energy crisis caused by Russian airstrikes, reconsidered his stance to focus on inking an agreement addressing the almost four-year-old conflict. Discussions further incorporate security assurances and post-war reconstruction support for Ukraine.

Later, Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to visit Moscow to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They aim to progress towards conflict resolution by possibly utilizing frozen Russian assets abroad for reconstruction efforts. The high-level diplomacy has already sparked optimism in financial markets, evidenced by a rally in Ukraine's bonds.

