The expulsion of a Russian diplomat, accused of espionage by Germany, has sparked sharp criticism from the Russian embassy in Berlin. The move, which Berlin believes necessary due to espionage suspicions, has intensified diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The Russian embassy issued a statement accusing Germany of using fabricated pretexts to escalate relations with Russia further. This suggests a deteriorating diplomatic landscape amid already strained relations over various geopolitical issues.

As both nations navigate these turbulent relations, the international community watches closely for potential retaliatory measures from Moscow, which could further strain Europe-Russia diplomatic ties.

