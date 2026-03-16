Berlin Airport Workers Strike Amid Pay Dispute
Verdi, the German services workers' union, has called for a strike by employees at Berlin's airport due to a pay dispute with public-sector employers. Verdi's bargaining committee rejected the employers' offer during the second round of negotiations, deeming it unacceptable. This industrial action underscores ongoing tensions between the union and employers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German services workers' union Verdi has announced that employees at Berlin's airport are set to strike on Wednesday, as part of a continuing pay dispute with public-sector employers.
A statement from the union on Monday revealed that during the second round of negotiations, an offer from the employers was rejected by Verdi's bargaining committee as unacceptable.
This call for industrial action highlights the persistent tensions between the union and employers over pay conditions, affecting operations at one of Germany's key transport hubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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