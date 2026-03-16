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US Commission Criticizes India on Religious Freedom, Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has criticized India's record on religious freedom, suggesting that future US security assistance and trade be linked to improvements in this area. India has dismissed these claims as biased, emphasizing issues within the US regarding religious tolerance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:11 IST
US Commission Criticizes India on Religious Freedom, Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
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The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has sparked diplomatic tensions by criticizing India's handling of religious freedom. The report recommends linking Washington's security assistance and trade policies with improvements in India's record. New Delhi, however, has strongly rejected what it calls a 'biased characterisation.'

India has accused USCIRF of relying on unreliable sources and ideological narratives which, it argues, undermine the Commission's credibility. The report also recommends sanctions against Indian entities like the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for alleged religious freedom violations.

USCIRF's report categorizes India as a 'country of particular concern,' citing increased anti-conversion laws and attacks on religious minorities. This evaluation comes amid rising incidents of religious intolerance globally, according to USCIRF Chair Vicky Hartzler, who emphasizes the crucial role of the US in advancing religious freedom worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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