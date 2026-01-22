Left Menu

Bandhan Bank's Q3 Struggles: Profit Drops Amid Rising Expenditure

Bandhan Bank reported a sharp decline in net profit for Q3 FY'26, with figures plummeting due to lower income and heightened expenditure. Despite these challenges, the bank saw improvement in gross NPAs and achieved growth in advances and deposits, indicating a continued focus on securing a stable financial footing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bandhan Bank reported a significant drop in net profit for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, with figures dwindling by 51.7% to Rs 205.59 crore. The decline was attributed to reduced income and increased expenditures.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank's total income for the quarter decreased to Rs 6,122 crore, down from Rs 6,591 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total expenditure rose to Rs 4,677 crore from Rs 4,569 crore.

However, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) showed improvement, declining to 3.33% of gross advances from 4.68% a year ago. CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta highlighted a 10% year-on-year growth in gross advances, while total deposits accelerated to Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

