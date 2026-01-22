Bandhan Bank's Q3 Struggles: Profit Drops Amid Rising Expenditure

Bandhan Bank reported a significant drop in net profit for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, with figures dwindling by 51.7% to Rs 205.59 crore. The decline was attributed to reduced income and increased expenditures.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank's total income for the quarter decreased to Rs 6,122 crore, down from Rs 6,591 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total expenditure rose to Rs 4,677 crore from Rs 4,569 crore.

However, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) showed improvement, declining to 3.33% of gross advances from 4.68% a year ago. CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta highlighted a 10% year-on-year growth in gross advances, while total deposits accelerated to Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

