Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR witnesses an improvement in air quality, prompting the CAQM to revoke Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan. The Sub-Committee’s decision follows a favorable meteorological forecast, yet emphasizes vigilance to prevent future declines in air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:14 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, effective immediately. The decision came as air quality saw significant improvement and forecasts indicated a stable, though moderate to poor, AQI in coming days.

Initially invoked on January 16, 2026, due to deteriorating air conditions, Stage III restrictions have been retracted following a drop in Delhi's average AQI, which improved from 378 to 322 by January 22. The CAQM Sub-Committee took the action after assessing reports from the Central Pollution Control Board and meteorological predictions.

While Stage III actions are revoked, the CAQM Sub-Committee urges strict adherence to Stages I and II measures to ensure air quality doesn't worsen. Specific sites with previous non-compliance will remain closed pending further order. The committee will continue to monitor air quality and make necessary adjustments as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

