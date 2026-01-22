Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, effective immediately. The decision came as air quality saw significant improvement and forecasts indicated a stable, though moderate to poor, AQI in coming days.

Initially invoked on January 16, 2026, due to deteriorating air conditions, Stage III restrictions have been retracted following a drop in Delhi's average AQI, which improved from 378 to 322 by January 22. The CAQM Sub-Committee took the action after assessing reports from the Central Pollution Control Board and meteorological predictions.

While Stage III actions are revoked, the CAQM Sub-Committee urges strict adherence to Stages I and II measures to ensure air quality doesn't worsen. Specific sites with previous non-compliance will remain closed pending further order. The committee will continue to monitor air quality and make necessary adjustments as needed.

