Left Menu

China's Strategic Shift: Lending to Africa Focuses on Smaller, Viable Projects

Chinese lending to Africa dropped to $2.1 billion in 2024, marking a shift from large infrastructure projects to smaller, commercially viable ones. This change follows losses from defaults during the pandemic. Loans are now often yuan-denominated, with a focus on partnerships and strategic projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:27 IST
China's Strategic Shift: Lending to Africa Focuses on Smaller, Viable Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese lending to Africa significantly decreased in 2024, with financing nearly halved to $2.1 billion. This marks a strategic shift from massive infrastructure projects to smaller, more commercially viable investments, as highlighted in a report by Boston University.

The decline reflects China's new focus on targeted projects rather than the large dollar-denominated initiatives that characterized previous years. China's lending strategy now emphasizes yuan-denominated loans and collaborations involving local African banks.

In 2024, China funded only six projects across Africa, with Angola being the largest recipient. Researchers suggest this selective lending approach supports sustainable growth while mitigating debt risks amid Africa's promising economic and population growth forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026