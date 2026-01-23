Financial Giants and Legal Showdowns: Key Headlines from the Financial Times

In a significant move, JPMorgan Chase has increased CEO Jamie Dimon's compensation by 10% to $43 million for 2025, marking a record package for the seasoned executive.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO, Jamie Dimon, seeking $5 billion in damages, alleging the closure of his accounts for political motives.

In another development, Ford and GM have obtained federal approval to establish their own banking units, reflecting a shift toward more lenient financial oversight. Additionally, Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for a major IPO with the backing of four prominent Wall Street investment banks.

