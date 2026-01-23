Financial Giants and Legal Showdowns: Key Headlines from the Financial Times
The Financial Times reports on major developments, including JPMorgan's pay increase for CEO Jamie Dimon, Donald Trump's lawsuit against JPMorgan, Ford and GM's approval to establish banking units, and SpaceX's IPO plans with major banks.
In a significant move, JPMorgan Chase has increased CEO Jamie Dimon's compensation by 10% to $43 million for 2025, marking a record package for the seasoned executive.
Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and its CEO, Jamie Dimon, seeking $5 billion in damages, alleging the closure of his accounts for political motives.
In another development, Ford and GM have obtained federal approval to establish their own banking units, reflecting a shift toward more lenient financial oversight. Additionally, Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for a major IPO with the backing of four prominent Wall Street investment banks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
