Zelenskiy Slams Russian Asset Proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed a proposal by Moscow to use frozen Russian assets for reconstruction efforts within Russia, calling the suggestion 'nonsense.'

In a media chat on WhatsApp, Zelenskiy emphasized that Kyiv would resist this move, insisting that all frozen Russian assets should instead fund Ukraine's post-war recovery.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight ongoing tensions and the differing priorities in the allocation of seized assets after the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)