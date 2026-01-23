Left Menu

Zelenskiy Slams Russian Asset Proposal

President Zelenskiy criticizes Moscow's suggestion to use frozen Russian assets for reconstruction in Russia, labeling it 'nonsense.' He asserts that Ukraine will strive to employ these assets for its post-war recovery efforts.

  Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed a proposal by Moscow to use frozen Russian assets for reconstruction efforts within Russia, calling the suggestion 'nonsense.'

In a media chat on WhatsApp, Zelenskiy emphasized that Kyiv would resist this move, insisting that all frozen Russian assets should instead fund Ukraine's post-war recovery.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks highlight ongoing tensions and the differing priorities in the allocation of seized assets after the conflict.

