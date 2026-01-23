Emirati Firm GSU Exits Yemen Amid Political Tensions

Abu Dhabi's Global South Utilities (GSU) has successfully transferred control of two solar power plants in Yemen to the country's Public Electricity Corporation. This move comes following a request from Yemeni authorities for all Emirati companies to cease operations in Yemen.

In a strategic exit detailing full operational capacities, both the 120 MW Aden plant and the 53 MW Shabwa plant were handed over after a formal process. The UAE's decision to withdraw its forces from Yemen, urged by Saudi Arabia, adds to the regional geopolitical tensions.

GSU, once aiming for a $1 billion energy initiative in Yemen, is now redirecting its plans to Africa and Asia, focusing on solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects, halting several renewable endeavors in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)