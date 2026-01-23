Left Menu

Powering the Future: 100 GW Hydro Pumped Storage by 2036

India needs Rs 5.8 lakh crore investment to achieve 100 GW hydro pumped storage capacity by 2035-36, as per CEA. They plan annual addition of 9 GW at Rs 6 crore per megawatt. These projects support renewable energy integration by providing long-duration storage capacity and operational flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:19 IST
Powering the Future: 100 GW Hydro Pumped Storage by 2036
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has outlined a plan requiring Rs 5.8 lakh crore investment to achieve a 100 GW hydro pumped storage capacity by the fiscal year 2035-36. This ambitious target, detailed in a recent report, aims to enhance India's renewable energy infrastructure by significantly boosting hydro storage capabilities.

According to the CEA, the country must add 9 gigawatt (GW) of hydro pumped storage projects annually, at an average expenditure of Rs 6 crore per megawatt, to meet this vision. Currently, India operates 7,175.6 MW worth of pumped storage projects, with expectations to escalate the installed capacity of PSPs to 87 GW by 2033-34.

CEA emphasizes the importance of these projects in integrating renewable energy sources into the grid, especially as solar and wind energy share increases. Hydro pumped storage projects not only provide long-duration storage but also offer operational flexibility, essential for maintaining a reliable and secure power supply amidst the electrification of transport and other sectors.

TRENDING

1
PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

 India
2
Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

 India
3
U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government

U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government

 Global
4
Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026