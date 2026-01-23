Powering the Future: 100 GW Hydro Pumped Storage by 2036

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has outlined a plan requiring Rs 5.8 lakh crore investment to achieve a 100 GW hydro pumped storage capacity by the fiscal year 2035-36. This ambitious target, detailed in a recent report, aims to enhance India's renewable energy infrastructure by significantly boosting hydro storage capabilities.

According to the CEA, the country must add 9 gigawatt (GW) of hydro pumped storage projects annually, at an average expenditure of Rs 6 crore per megawatt, to meet this vision. Currently, India operates 7,175.6 MW worth of pumped storage projects, with expectations to escalate the installed capacity of PSPs to 87 GW by 2033-34.

CEA emphasizes the importance of these projects in integrating renewable energy sources into the grid, especially as solar and wind energy share increases. Hydro pumped storage projects not only provide long-duration storage but also offer operational flexibility, essential for maintaining a reliable and secure power supply amidst the electrification of transport and other sectors.