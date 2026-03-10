Left Menu

AIADMK MP Urges Govt Action to Maintain LPG Supply Amidst Global Energy Crisis

AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai has called on the Union Petroleum Minister to ensure uninterrupted commercial and domestic LPG supply amidst global energy uncertainty. His plea highlights the dependence of the hospitality sector and households on LPG, emphasizing the need for government intervention to prevent economic and public welfare disruptions.

AIADMK Leader IS Inbadurai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP, IS Inbadurai, made an urgent appeal on Tuesday to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The focus: guaranteeing the continuous supply of commercial and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a cry echoing from the restaurant and hospitality sectors regarding LPG continuity.

Inbadurai's letter outlined the critical reliance of the food services industry on LPG for daily operations, facing current lack of practical alternatives like pipelines or electric facilities. Businesses, if faced with disruptions, might experience operational upheaval adversely impacting employees and customers alike.

Simultaneously, ministry directives issued amidst West Asia tensions, enforce maximized LPG production and distribution prioritizing domestic supplies to secure energy needs. Also initiated: tightened control on gas allocation across sectors, balancing fuel supply pressures and market demands with strategic vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

