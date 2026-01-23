Adani Power's NCD Success: A Beacon of Strength Amid Challenges

In a significant financial maneuver, Adani Power has secured Rs 7,500 crore through an enthusiastic non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue. This successful fundraising effort drew in top-tier domestic investors including ICICI, Axis, and Kotak, reflecting the strong financial health and market confidence in the company.

Investors have shown keen interest, notably from mutual funds, banks, and other domestic institutions, signaling robust demand. Noteworthy investments came from SBI MF with Rs 2,500 crore, and ICICI and Axis banks committing significant sums, underscoring the institutional trust in Adani Power's long-term earnings visibility.

Proceeds aim to refinance existing borrowings and support corporate strategies. Analysts highlight Adani Power's secured long-term power purchase agreements, enhancing revenue predictability. The company stands firm with favorable debt ratios and anticipates tripling operating profit by FY30. Global agencies like Moody's and Fitch have maintained a stable outlook, focusing on the 'manageable' risk factors amidst ongoing US investigations.

