Women Farmers Demand Recognition and Rights in Maharashtra

Women farmers in Maharashtra face significant barriers due to lack of formal recognition and land ownership, limiting their access to credit and welfare schemes. At a consultation, stakeholders discussed the urgent need for policy interventions, referencing a draft policy paper recommending identity cards and a work-based definition of farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:32 IST
At a recent stakeholder consultation, women farmers from Maharashtra highlighted the hurdles they face due to a lack of formal recognition and land ownership, affecting their eligibility for credit and government schemes.

The event, organized by the state government and the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Mumbai, featured stories from women farmers like Dwarkatai Waghmare from Beed, who despite their significant contributions, remain unacknowledged as farmers in official records.

The discussion, led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Rastogi and MSSRF Chairperson Dr Soumya Swaminathan, emphasized the need for policy changes, presenting a draft paper suggesting a work-based definition for farmers and introduction of identity cards to ensure women farmers receive their due entitlements.

