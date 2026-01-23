Fuel Crisis in Mali: Government Imposes Rationing Amid Increasing Security Challenges
Mali's government has implemented fuel rationing in response to shortages caused by al-Qaida-linked militants attacking supply routes. Russian troops are escorting convoys to secure deliveries. The rationing aims to ensure fair fuel distribution, with measures affecting vehicle refueling frequency. Concerns have been raised, especially among taxi drivers, about the impact on livelihoods.
The Malian government has announced the implementation of fuel rationing to tackle severe shortages exacerbated by attacks from al-Qaida-linked insurgents. These militant groups have severely disrupted fuel supplies since September, creating long lines at filling stations ahead of Ramadan.
In recent months, Mali has turned to Russian forces for assistance, with troops escorting tanker convoys across the country. The presence of Russian soldiers comes amid a political shift since the military junta took control in May 2021, severing traditional ties with Western allies in favor of Russian support.
Local authorities, including Trade and Industry Minister Moussa Alassane Diallo, staunchly defend the new rationing system as a means to equitably allocate fuel and monitor distribution more effectively. However, there are rising concerns from residents, particularly taxi drivers, about the economic impact of these measures.
