Left Menu

Fuel Crisis in Mali: Government Imposes Rationing Amid Increasing Security Challenges

Mali's government has implemented fuel rationing in response to shortages caused by al-Qaida-linked militants attacking supply routes. Russian troops are escorting convoys to secure deliveries. The rationing aims to ensure fair fuel distribution, with measures affecting vehicle refueling frequency. Concerns have been raised, especially among taxi drivers, about the impact on livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:46 IST
Fuel Crisis in Mali: Government Imposes Rationing Amid Increasing Security Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

The Malian government has announced the implementation of fuel rationing to tackle severe shortages exacerbated by attacks from al-Qaida-linked insurgents. These militant groups have severely disrupted fuel supplies since September, creating long lines at filling stations ahead of Ramadan.

In recent months, Mali has turned to Russian forces for assistance, with troops escorting tanker convoys across the country. The presence of Russian soldiers comes amid a political shift since the military junta took control in May 2021, severing traditional ties with Western allies in favor of Russian support.

Local authorities, including Trade and Industry Minister Moussa Alassane Diallo, staunchly defend the new rationing system as a means to equitably allocate fuel and monitor distribution more effectively. However, there are rising concerns from residents, particularly taxi drivers, about the economic impact of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
2
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
3
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global
4
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026