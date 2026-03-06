Moscow's Investment Cuts: A Financial Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

Moscow, Russia's capital, is taking unprecedented steps to cut its extensive investment program, marking the first such reduction since the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has revealed that revenue growth for the city has slowed, necessitating a 10% cut in future investments and significant reductions in municipal staff numbers.

The adjustment comes as Moscow's revenues are expected to contribute more than 2% of Russia's GDP by 2026, amid criticism from other regions over tax revenue allocation. The country's broader economic challenges are becoming apparent, with regional budget deficits soaring and reliance on costly commercial debt increasing as federal support wanes.

The economic downturn has also led to a rise in deficit-running regions, now at 74, alongside a surge in municipal bond issuance as regional authorities strive to bridge budget gaps. The situation highlights the strains on regional finances as the conflict in Ukraine persists, pushing some areas towards austerity measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)