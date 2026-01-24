Left Menu

Incessant Snowfall Paralyses Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Daily Life

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed due to slippery conditions and heavy snowfall, disrupting daily life and essential services in several areas. Authorities are struggling with road clearance amidst the stunning yet challenging winter conditions, impacting transportation, power, water, and telecommunication services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:14 IST
Incessant Snowfall Paralyses Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Daily Life
Heavy snowfall on NH44 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) for the second consecutive day, due to hazardous road conditions. The famous hill resorts in the Jammu province, including Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, and Batote, are experiencing life paralysis due to continuous snowfall for two nights in a row.

A brief sunny interval provided hope for restoring power and water supply and aiding traffic relief, but the blockage of NH44, NH244, and closed markets in Ramban's Batote area showcases the impact of the icy grip. Tourists, especially children, managed to find joy in the snowy scenery, but disruptions to essential services continue.

The unanticipated heavy snowfall has caught the Ramban district administration off guard, highlighting deficiencies in road-clearing and utility repair capabilities. Meanwhile, air travel faces setbacks with canceled flights, and rural tehsils like Batote and Gool remain cut off from main district hubs. Authorities urge residents to remain indoors as safety concerns dominate amidst plummeting temperatures.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026