Incessant Snowfall Paralyses Jammu-Srinagar Highway and Daily Life

Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) for the second consecutive day, due to hazardous road conditions. The famous hill resorts in the Jammu province, including Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar, and Batote, are experiencing life paralysis due to continuous snowfall for two nights in a row.

A brief sunny interval provided hope for restoring power and water supply and aiding traffic relief, but the blockage of NH44, NH244, and closed markets in Ramban's Batote area showcases the impact of the icy grip. Tourists, especially children, managed to find joy in the snowy scenery, but disruptions to essential services continue.

The unanticipated heavy snowfall has caught the Ramban district administration off guard, highlighting deficiencies in road-clearing and utility repair capabilities. Meanwhile, air travel faces setbacks with canceled flights, and rural tehsils like Batote and Gool remain cut off from main district hubs. Authorities urge residents to remain indoors as safety concerns dominate amidst plummeting temperatures.