Uttarakhand CM Suspends Home Guards Director Amid Procurement Scam Allegations

In a significant move against alleged corruption, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has suspended Amitabh Srivastava, Director of Home Guards, amid a scandal over uniform material procurement. The action follows a report revealing irregularities during the 2024-26 financial years.

The report submitted by the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence pointed to transparency issues and rule violations in the tendering process. In response, Chief Minister Dhami promptly ordered Srivastava's suspension and established a Joint Inquiry Committee to launch a comprehensive investigation.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption, CM Dhami declared that strict measures will be enforced against any individual found culpable. He outlined this commitment during the Chintan Shivir and 'Dialogue on Vision 2047' event, emphasizing the need for a strategic roadmap to achieve nationwide development goals by 2047.

