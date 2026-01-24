Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Suspends Home Guards Director Amid Procurement Scam Allegations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has suspended Home Guards Director Amitabh Srivastava over a procurement scam. Allegations highlight irregularities in uniform material procurement during 2024-26. A Joint Inquiry Committee has been formed to investigate, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The CM aims for a developed India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against alleged corruption, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has suspended Amitabh Srivastava, Director of Home Guards, amid a scandal over uniform material procurement. The action follows a report revealing irregularities during the 2024-26 financial years.

The report submitted by the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence pointed to transparency issues and rule violations in the tendering process. In response, Chief Minister Dhami promptly ordered Srivastava's suspension and established a Joint Inquiry Committee to launch a comprehensive investigation.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption, CM Dhami declared that strict measures will be enforced against any individual found culpable. He outlined this commitment during the Chintan Shivir and 'Dialogue on Vision 2047' event, emphasizing the need for a strategic roadmap to achieve nationwide development goals by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

