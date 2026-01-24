Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Reports Steady Q3 Growth Amid Strategic Adjustments

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 4% increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 3,446 crore for Q3 2025. Earnings were driven by moderate growth in core income, although challenges in the credit card and construction equipment sectors were noted. Asset quality improved, with reduced NPAs and cautious optimism in loan portfolios.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a 4% growth in its standalone net profit, amounting to Rs 3,446 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This increment is largely due to moderate growth in the core income sector, despite minor setbacks in credit card devaluation.

The Mumbai-based bank reported that its total income increased to Rs 16,741 crore, compared to Rs 16,050 crore the previous year. However, the Net Interest Margin took a hit, coming down to 4.54% from 4.93% last year. Adjustments in their business strategy are ongoing to counteract these minor challenges.

In their post-result briefing, MD and CEO Ashok Vaswani highlighted challenges in the credit card business and construction equipment industry, while expressing optimism about improved personal loan portfolios. Meanwhile, the NPA ratio saw a decline, pointing to healthier asset quality for the bank moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

