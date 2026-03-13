Left Menu

Seoul's $350 Billion Investment Move Gains Momentum Through Key Legislative Passage

South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and U.S. Vice President JD Vance discussed the recent legislative progress allowing Seoul to fulfill a $350 billion investment pledge in the U.S. This legislation clears the way for deeper economic cooperation and lays the groundwork for future collaborations in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:33 IST
Seoul's $350 Billion Investment Move Gains Momentum Through Key Legislative Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a meeting at the White House, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and U.S. Vice President JD Vance discussed a pivotal legislative development in Seoul. The newly approved bill enables a $350 billion investment pledge in the U.S., showcasing a robust commitment to bilateral economic collaboration.

The legislation, passed by South Korea's National Assembly, marks a significant step in executing the trade agreement between the two nations. Vice President Vance commended the move, emphasizing the creation of essential legal frameworks to advance the investment deal, urging ongoing dialogue and cooperation.

Prime Minister Kim expressed hopes that the new law will facilitate South Korean investments in U.S. manufacturing and job creation. Both leaders also explored potential collaboration in sectors such as nuclear energy and critical minerals, while affirming their willingness to engage in dialogues about the Korean Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026