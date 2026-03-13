Seoul's $350 Billion Investment Move Gains Momentum Through Key Legislative Passage

In a meeting at the White House, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and U.S. Vice President JD Vance discussed a pivotal legislative development in Seoul. The newly approved bill enables a $350 billion investment pledge in the U.S., showcasing a robust commitment to bilateral economic collaboration.

The legislation, passed by South Korea's National Assembly, marks a significant step in executing the trade agreement between the two nations. Vice President Vance commended the move, emphasizing the creation of essential legal frameworks to advance the investment deal, urging ongoing dialogue and cooperation.

Prime Minister Kim expressed hopes that the new law will facilitate South Korean investments in U.S. manufacturing and job creation. Both leaders also explored potential collaboration in sectors such as nuclear energy and critical minerals, while affirming their willingness to engage in dialogues about the Korean Peninsula.

