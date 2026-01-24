Syria Reclaims al-Omar: A New Chapter in Oil Production
The Syrian Petroleum Company has resumed oil extraction from fields recently reclaimed, including the significant al-Omar oilfield. This strategic gain comes after a swift government offensive against Kurdish forces who previously controlled the area. The extracted oil is being transported to the Homs and Baniyas refineries.
The Syrian Petroleum Company has initiated oil extraction activities from fields recently regained under governmental control. Most notably, the al-Omar oilfield, Syria's largest, has been recaptured from Kurdish forces, marking a significant strategic victory.
The al-Omar oilfield had been under Kurdish control for nearly a decade. It had served as a military base, complicating the central government's efforts to regain control and exploit its resources.
Following the successful offensive, the Syrian government is now directing the extracted oil to the Homs and Baniyas refineries, as reported by the state news agency SANA on Saturday. This represents a notable shift in control over key energy assets in the region.
