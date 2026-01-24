U.S. Refineries to Process Seized Venezuelan Oil: Trump's Bold Move
The United States has seized oil from Venezuelan tankers and is refining it in domestic refineries, President Donald Trump announced. The U.S. military has taken control of seven tankers and extracted 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, selling some in the open market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:42 IST
The United States has commandeered oil from Venezuelan tankers, refining it in U.S. facilities, President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post.
Trump revealed that this initiative is part of a campaign to control Venezuela's oil distribution, with refining locations including Houston.
Since then, the U.S. military has seized seven tankers and extracted 50 million barrels of oil, some of which is now being sold in the open market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- oil
- Venezuelan tankers
- refineries
- Trump
- military
- Houston
- barrels
- open market
- control
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Escalate: Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Canada's China Deal
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump Threatens Canada with Steep Tariffs
US Military Ramps Up Maritime Drug Warfare in Eastern Pacific
US Defence Strategy: The Evolving Priorities Under Trump's Administration
Supreme Court Weighs Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor Cook