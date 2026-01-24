U.S. Refineries to Process Seized Venezuelan Oil: Trump's Bold Move

The United States has commandeered oil from Venezuelan tankers, refining it in U.S. facilities, President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post.

Trump revealed that this initiative is part of a campaign to control Venezuela's oil distribution, with refining locations including Houston.

Since then, the U.S. military has seized seven tankers and extracted 50 million barrels of oil, some of which is now being sold in the open market.

(With inputs from agencies.)