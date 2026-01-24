Left Menu

U.S. Refineries to Process Seized Venezuelan Oil: Trump's Bold Move

The United States has seized oil from Venezuelan tankers and is refining it in domestic refineries, President Donald Trump announced. The U.S. military has taken control of seven tankers and extracted 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, selling some in the open market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has commandeered oil from Venezuelan tankers, refining it in U.S. facilities, President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the New York Post.

Trump revealed that this initiative is part of a campaign to control Venezuela's oil distribution, with refining locations including Houston.

Since then, the U.S. military has seized seven tankers and extracted 50 million barrels of oil, some of which is now being sold in the open market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

