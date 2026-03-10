Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Trump's Envoy Seeks Bolsonaro Visit

In a fresh twist in the Brazil-U.S. diplomatic landscape, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal representation has approached Brazil's Supreme Court for a special visitor's pass.

The pass would authorize Darren Beattie, recently appointed as a senior advisor by the Trump administration, to meet Bolsonaro in prison next week.

Serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup, Bolsonaro's case has driven ongoing tension between the two nations, with Trump describing the trial as a "witch hunt."