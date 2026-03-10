Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Trump's Envoy Seeks Bolsonaro Visit

The legal team for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has requested the Supreme Court's permission for Darren Beattie, a Trump administration adviser, to visit Bolsonaro in prison. Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year sentence for coup plotting. The request underscores ongoing tensions between Brazil and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:30 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Trump's Envoy Seeks Bolsonaro Visit
Jair Bolsonaro

In a fresh twist in the Brazil-U.S. diplomatic landscape, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal representation has approached Brazil's Supreme Court for a special visitor's pass.

The pass would authorize Darren Beattie, recently appointed as a senior advisor by the Trump administration, to meet Bolsonaro in prison next week.

Serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup, Bolsonaro's case has driven ongoing tension between the two nations, with Trump describing the trial as a "witch hunt."

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026