Dramatic Jump from Pizza Shop: Social Pressure Turns Violent

Two young adults jumped from the second floor of a Shahjahanpur pizza shop after being confronted by a Hindu group. They sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized. The situation escalated after questions about their caste were posed. The police are investigating, but no complaint has been filed.

Updated: 24-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:39 IST
Dramatic Jump from Pizza Shop: Social Pressure Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Saturday evening, a young man and woman were forced to jump from the second floor of a pizza shop in Shahjahanpur district under intense pressure from a Hindu organization.

The duo sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment after the confrontation led to questions about their caste.

Although police were alerted to the incident and have launched an investigation, no formal complaint has been lodged. Authorities stress that strict action will be pursued upon receiving a complaint.

