Dramatic Jump from Pizza Shop: Social Pressure Turns Violent

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:39 IST
In a shocking incident on Saturday evening, a young man and woman were forced to jump from the second floor of a pizza shop in Shahjahanpur district under intense pressure from a Hindu organization.
The duo sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment after the confrontation led to questions about their caste.
Although police were alerted to the incident and have launched an investigation, no formal complaint has been lodged. Authorities stress that strict action will be pursued upon receiving a complaint.