Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee Tableau to Dazzle at Republic Day Parade

In a grand display of progress and tradition, the Information Department of Uttarakhand is set to present a tableau on the theme of 'Silver Jubilee and Winter Religious Yatra & Tourism' at the Republic Day celebrations in Dehradun. This showcase, to be held at the Parade Ground, promises a vivid portrayal of the state's 25-year development journey alongside its key pilgrimage and tourism initiatives.

Director General Banshidhar Tiwari stated that the tableau is being crafted under the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with guidance from Joint Director and Nodal Officer KS Chauhan. The tableau features the Ganga Temple at Mukhwa, highlighting Uttarakhand's cultural and spiritual legacy, while also reflecting 25 years of statehood.

The exhibit further includes segments on Uttarakhand's prominent position in Ayurveda and its innovative Homestay Scheme, fostering tourism and local employment. Portrayals of the Yamuna Temple at Kharsali and symbolic rising pillars underscore the state's sustained development and governance reforms. A backdrop of Aipan art creatively merges tradition with modernity, promising to captivate attendees at the Parade Ground celebrations, where the Information Department's tableaux have won acclaim in previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)