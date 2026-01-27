Left Menu

Transforming Rayalaseema into a Global Horticultural Hub

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has directed officials to create an action plan for turning Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and Markapuram into global horticultural hubs, with a goal of producing 500 million metric tonnes of horticulture. He emphasized rapid irrigation project completion and the mobilization of private and government investments.

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering Andhra Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to create a comprehensive action plan to transform Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and Markapuram into international horticultural hubs.

Naidu, addressing during a high-level review meeting, emphasized the importance of aligning horticultural production to meet global market demands, targeting a boost to 500 million metric tonnes. He highlighted the necessity of expediting ongoing irrigation projects in these regions.

The Chief Minister urged for partnerships between private investors and government initiatives, like the Purvodaya scheme, and directed officials to strategize logistics including food processing, and port connectivity. These efforts are part of an integrated plan to maximize the agricultural potential of Andhra Pradesh.

