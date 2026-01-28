Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Gold Rally and Strategic Moves in AI

Hong Kong's stock market reached a previously unseen high from the last four and a half years in the latest session, propelled by surging gold prices and strategic moves in energy and materials stocks.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 2.21% as energy and materials drove gains, aligning with gold's historic breach of $5,200, spurred by a weakened dollar amidst geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, mainland market indices also trended upwards, and the debut of Busy Ming Group on the Hong Kong market highlighted investor confidence, raising HK$3.67 billion.

