Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Gold Rally and Strategic Moves in AI
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:01 IST
- China
Hong Kong's stock market reached a previously unseen high from the last four and a half years in the latest session, propelled by surging gold prices and strategic moves in energy and materials stocks.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 2.21% as energy and materials drove gains, aligning with gold's historic breach of $5,200, spurred by a weakened dollar amidst geopolitical tensions.
Meanwhile, mainland market indices also trended upwards, and the debut of Busy Ming Group on the Hong Kong market highlighted investor confidence, raising HK$3.67 billion.
