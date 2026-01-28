Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Gold Rally and Strategic Moves in AI

Hong Kong stocks reached a 4-1/2-year high, buoyed by a surge in gold prices and strategic movements in energy and materials shares. The Hang Seng Index saw notable gains, while China's approval of Nvidia AI chips marked a significant development. The positive trend extended to mainland markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:01 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Gold Rally and Strategic Moves in AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's stock market reached a previously unseen high from the last four and a half years in the latest session, propelled by surging gold prices and strategic moves in energy and materials stocks.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 2.21% as energy and materials drove gains, aligning with gold's historic breach of $5,200, spurred by a weakened dollar amidst geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, mainland market indices also trended upwards, and the debut of Busy Ming Group on the Hong Kong market highlighted investor confidence, raising HK$3.67 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026