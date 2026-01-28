Left Menu

Historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer for India's Youth

Prime Minister Modi announced a landmark Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, praised as a transformative 'mother of all deals.' The agreement promises vast opportunities for Indian startups and youth across various sectors, while also commemorating Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar after a tragic plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:35 IST
Historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changer for India's Youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed a 'historic Free Trade Agreement' with the European Union, describing it as the 'mother of all deals' and a 'game-changer.' Speaking at the annual NCC rally, he highlighted the vast opportunities this and other FTAs will create for India's youth.

Modi emphasized the global confidence in India's youth, stating that the world recognizes their skills and values. The FTA with the EU is expected to open doors for Indian startups by easing access to funding and enhancing the innovation ecosystem. Key sectors such as film, gaming, fashion, and digital content stand to benefit significantly.

The agreement removes tariffs on over 99% of India's exports, drastically boosting the country's economic landscape. Meanwhile, Modi paid tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically passed away in a plane crash, lauding his contributions to state and national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

