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Elevated Corridor in Udaipur: A Game-Changer for NH-48 Traffic

The Indian Centre has approved Rs 363.89 crore for an elevated corridor on NH-48 in Udaipur's Kherwara town to alleviate traffic congestion and improve road safety. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the project aiming to separate local and through traffic, thereby reducing congestion and addressing accident-prone black spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 16:02 IST
Elevated Corridor in Udaipur: A Game-Changer for NH-48 Traffic
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The Centre has sanctioned a significant project worth Rs 363.89 crore for an elevated corridor in Kherwara town, Udaipur, addressing the acute problem of traffic congestion on the NH-48. This vital stretch connects Rajasthan with Gujarat, frequently experiencing heavy vehicular movement.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared details of the project on social media, highlighting it as a response to the locals' long-standing demand. Designed to separate local and through traffic, the corridor aims to alleviate traffic jams in the region and streamline travel between Udaipur and Ahmedabad.

The project is also set to enhance road safety by addressing accident-prone zones, fulfilling a crucial need for better infrastructure in this key commercial hub. This development promises to reduce travel time and decrease pressure on the existing roadways.

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