India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Major Leap Towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

In a significant address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), framing it as a pivotal stride for an emerging 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and its aspirational youth. Ahead of the Budget Session 2026, Modi expressed optimism that Indian manufacturers would capitalize on this agreement to bolster their competitiveness.

Speaking to the media, Prime Minister Modi articulated the FTA as an opportunity to send a strong signal to the world, underlining India's democracy and demography as a beacon of hope. He implored Parliament to function as a temple of democracy, advancing solutions rather than hindrances, and urged all members to cooperate in driving important national initiatives forward.

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the recent India-EU summit, during which crucial agreements and Memorandums of Understanding were signed. This includes the 'Towards 2030 - A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda,' emblematic of growing India-EU strategic cooperation. Among the signed documents was the political declaration concluding the India-EU FTA negotiations.

