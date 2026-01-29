Maharashtra Bids Emotional Farewell to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar's demise has prompted a wave of mourning across Maharashtra, highlighting his vital role in state politics. His last rites, conducted in Baramati with full state honors, drew a large turnout, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reflecting the widespread impact of his career.

As Maharashtra grieves, the aftermath of the tragic plane crash that claimed Pawar's life on Wednesday is under intense scrutiny. Investigations have been initiated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and forensic teams, even as the Pune Rural Police registered an Accidental Death Report.

Pawar, whose career spanned several decades and key governmental roles, was renowned for his dedication to public service and his contribution to the state's development. His unexpected death leaves a void in Maharashtra's political landscape, lauded by peers and mourned by the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)