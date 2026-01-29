Mozambique and TotalEnergies Relaunch Major LNG Project

Mozambique's government announced on Thursday that President Daniel Chapo and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne will jointly relaunch the massive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project at a ceremony. This major undertaking by the French energy conglomerate marks a significant milestone for the national economy.

The $20 billion project, initially halted in 2021 due to an Islamist militant attack, is set to resume in Cabo Delgado province following TotalEnergies' assurance to restart operations. The endeavor underscores international confidence in Mozambique's energy potential.

TotalEnergies owns a 26.5% stake in the project and is joined by partners including Japan's Mitsui, ENH, Bharat Petroleum, Oil India, ONGC Videsh, and Thailand's PTTEP, emphasizing the venture's global significance and collaborative nature.