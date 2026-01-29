Left Menu

Mozambique and TotalEnergies Relaunch Major LNG Project

Mozambique and TotalEnergies have resumed their massive LNG project after overcoming setbacks due to militant attacks. The initiative is crucial for Mozambique's economy and strengthens global energy partnerships. TotalEnergies leads the project, with several international firms as stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:58 IST
Mozambique and TotalEnergies Relaunch Major LNG Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mozambique's government announced on Thursday that President Daniel Chapo and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne will jointly relaunch the massive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project at a ceremony. This major undertaking by the French energy conglomerate marks a significant milestone for the national economy.

The $20 billion project, initially halted in 2021 due to an Islamist militant attack, is set to resume in Cabo Delgado province following TotalEnergies' assurance to restart operations. The endeavor underscores international confidence in Mozambique's energy potential.

TotalEnergies owns a 26.5% stake in the project and is joined by partners including Japan's Mitsui, ENH, Bharat Petroleum, Oil India, ONGC Videsh, and Thailand's PTTEP, emphasizing the venture's global significance and collaborative nature.

