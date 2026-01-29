Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Signals and Geopolitical Tension

The U.S. dollar faced volatility due to uncertain economic policies and global geopolitical moves, despite reassuring remarks from authorities. The Federal Reserve's more neutral stance on labor and inflation has led to speculation of steady rates, affecting the currency's performance against major counterparts.

29-01-2026
The U.S. dollar remained unstable on Thursday, amid unclear economic policies and geopolitical tensions influencing its strength, despite supportive remarks from White House and European officials. The currency had hit a four-year low earlier in the week, with President Donald Trump seemingly indifferent to its weakness.

The Federal Reserve, adopting a more positive outlook on the U.S. labor market and inflation risks, signaled that interest rates might remain unchanged for an extended period. This has fed into expectations of a sustained rate pause, with potential for a hike in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to economists such as David Doyle from Macquarie Group.

As the euro and other major currencies gained, the dollar still struggled post-fiery sell-offs spurred by Trump's policies and Fed interference concerns. The recent dollar slide offered relief to currencies like the yen, while plans to assist the yen saw U.S. intentions to sell dollars to Japan. With the Supreme Court considering Trump's attempt to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, crucial concerns hover over Fed independence and dollar dominance.

