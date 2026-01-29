Left Menu

Carlyle Group to Acquire Lukoil's International Assets Amid Sanctions

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group is set to buy most of Lukoil's international assets worth $22 billion, a sale prompted by U.S. sanctions. The acquisition, pending regulatory approval, aims to stabilize operations amid global negotiations surrounding the Ukraine conflict. Lukoil retains some stakes in Kazakhstan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:45 IST
Carlyle Group to Acquire Lukoil's International Assets Amid Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has announced its agreement to purchase the majority of Russian oil giant Lukoil's foreign holdings, valued at $22 billion. This strategic move is a result of U.S. sanctions requiring Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil company, to divest its international assets as negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict unfold.

The pending transaction, which requires the green light from U.S. sanction administrators, highlights Carlyle's commitment to maintaining operational continuity, job preservation, and asset stabilization across Lukoil's portfolio. Lukoil has also confirmed that it's engaging with other prospective buyers for its assets spread across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

Lukoil will retain holdings in Kazakhstan, not included in the sale. Meanwhile, at least a dozen companies, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Saudi Arabia's Midad Energy, have shown interest in the assets. The U.S. has blocked previous deals, emphasizing the complexity of geopolitical and regulatory landscapes in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026