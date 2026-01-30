REFILE-El Salvador signs 'reciprocal' trade agreement with US

El ⁠Salvador has signed a trade agreement with ​the United States, ‍El Salvador's ambassador to the U.S., ⁠Milena ‌Mayorga, ⁠said on Thursday.

The ‍U.S. embassy said ​it was a ⁠deal for "reciprocal trade" which ⁠involved "addressing a number of ⁠non-tariff barriers including simplifying ⁠regulatory ‌requirements."

