REFILE-El Salvador signs 'reciprocal' trade agreement with US
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:38 IST
El Salvador has signed a trade agreement with the United States, El Salvador's ambassador to the U.S., Milena Mayorga, said on Thursday.
The U.S. embassy said it was a deal for "reciprocal trade" which involved "addressing a number of non-tariff barriers including simplifying regulatory requirements."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
